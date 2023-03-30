Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Saint Louis area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 deg…
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…