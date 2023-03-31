Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
