Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
