Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy …
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloud…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…