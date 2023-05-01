Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
