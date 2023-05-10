Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods o…
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How likely …
It will be a warm day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees …