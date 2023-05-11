Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods o…
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How likely …
It will be a warm day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…