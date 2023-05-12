The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
