Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house w…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47%…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's f…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't g…