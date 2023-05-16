Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house w…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47%…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't g…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's f…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…