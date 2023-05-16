Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.