The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't g…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47%…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Ther…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. P…
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house w…