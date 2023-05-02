Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Saint Louis area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
