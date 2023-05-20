Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't g…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Ther…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. P…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47%…