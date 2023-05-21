Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
