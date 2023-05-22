Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
