Temperatures will be warm Friday in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
