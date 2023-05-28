Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
