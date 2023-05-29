Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's condition…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. P…