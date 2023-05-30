The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until TUE 10:30 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.