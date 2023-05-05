It will be a warm day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecaste…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees …
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…