Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecaste…
It will be a warm day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…