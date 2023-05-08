Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
