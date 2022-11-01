Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 8:28 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.