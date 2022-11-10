Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.