Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.