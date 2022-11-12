It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Today's condit…
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 d…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Saint Louis area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The Saint Lou…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Fog is essentially a ground-hugging cloud, composed of tiny liquid water droplets.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 57 degrees …
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Rain i…