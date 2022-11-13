Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
