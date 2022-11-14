 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

