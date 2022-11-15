Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.