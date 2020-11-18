Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.