Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
