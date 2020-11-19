 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from 6AM CST THU until 6PM CST THU. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

