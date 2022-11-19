 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

News