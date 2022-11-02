The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. P…
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 …
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Rain i…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…