Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Saint Louis area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

