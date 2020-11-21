 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

