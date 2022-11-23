Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. To…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
As of mid-November, there have been a total of 14 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes (Category 3 or above).
Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. How lik…