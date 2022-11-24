Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.