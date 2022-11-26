 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM CST until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News