Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM CST until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. To…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be cl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecas…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
As of mid-November, there have been a total of 14 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes (Category 3 or above).