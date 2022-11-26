Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM CST until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.