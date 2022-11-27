 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

