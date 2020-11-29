 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports