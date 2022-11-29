Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
