Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.