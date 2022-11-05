Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
