Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Saint Louis area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

