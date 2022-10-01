Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.