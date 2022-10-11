Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
