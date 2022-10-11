Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.