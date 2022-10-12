 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

