Saint Louis will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
In 1803, British pharmacist and chemist Luke Howard devised a classification system for clouds.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
