Saint Louis will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
In 1803, British pharmacist and chemist Luke Howard devised a classification system for clouds.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Pe…
Saint Louis will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The fore…
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…