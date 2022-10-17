Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.
It will be a warm day in Saint Louis. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Saint Louis will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The fore…
Saint Louis will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Pe…
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
There are two types of waterspouts: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. …