Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.